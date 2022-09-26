Daraz joins hands with Visa for the education of SME sellers

The country’s largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) recently signed an agreement with Visa. As a part of this agreement, the world leader in digital payments will fund the education of SME sellers at Daraz University, said a press release.

This partnership with Visa is targeted toward improving the entire buying and selling experience in Daraz through effective training of SME sellers at Daraz University. Daraz University is a platform where Daraz educates its sellers through firsthand information on shop management and seller tools, access to exclusive services, and a support center with resources. The collaboration with Visa will use the digital platform by Visa called Practical Business Skills to provide educational resources and impart business and financial literacy education to small sellers.