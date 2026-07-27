Euromoney recognises IDLC investments for excellence in capital markets and Islamic finance

The three recognitions reaffirm IDLC Investments’ position as one of Bangladesh’s leading capital market institutions, reflecting its integrated capabilities across equity capital markets, debt capital markets, structured finance, syndication, advisory, underwriting and trustee services.

In equity capital markets, IDLC Investments managed the Tk 3.03 billion rights issue of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited—the only significant public equity issuance in 2025. Executed at an 11,000 pc premium over face value, the transaction set a new benchmark for rights issue structuring in Bangladesh.

The institution also expanded its debt capital markets franchise through zero-coupon bonds, subordinated bonds, preference shares, syndicated facilities and Shariah-compliant green financing.

These solutions helped corporates and financial institutions reduce funding costs, strengthen their balance sheets and access long-term capital.