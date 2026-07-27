Euromoney recognises IDLC investments for excellence in capital markets and Islamic finance
Recognised as Bangladesh’s Best ECM House, Best DCM House and Winner of Bangladesh’s Best Islamic Project Finance Deal
IDLC Investments Limited has received three recognitions across two Euromoney award programs in 2026, reports a press release.
At the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, the institution has been named Bangladesh’s Best Equity Capital Markets (ECM) House, and Best Debt Capital Markets (DCM) House; while the Tk 1.88 billion Green Islamic Syndicated Financing arranged for Akij Bakers Limited was recognised as the Bangladesh’s Best Islamic Project Finance Deal at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2026.
The three recognitions reaffirm IDLC Investments’ position as one of Bangladesh’s leading capital market institutions, reflecting its integrated capabilities across equity capital markets, debt capital markets, structured finance, syndication, advisory, underwriting and trustee services.
In equity capital markets, IDLC Investments managed the Tk 3.03 billion rights issue of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited—the only significant public equity issuance in 2025. Executed at an 11,000 pc premium over face value, the transaction set a new benchmark for rights issue structuring in Bangladesh.
The institution also expanded its debt capital markets franchise through zero-coupon bonds, subordinated bonds, preference shares, syndicated facilities and Shariah-compliant green financing.
These solutions helped corporates and financial institutions reduce funding costs, strengthen their balance sheets and access long-term capital.
The Best Islamic Project Finance Deal award recognises the innovative structure of the Tk 1.88 billion Green Islamic Syndicated Financing arranged for Akij Bakers Limited.
The transaction combined Shariah-compliant financing with Bangladesh Bank’s Green Refinancing framework, demonstrating how Islamic and green financing solutions can support sustainable industrial expansion.
Speaking on the achievement, M Jamal Uddin, group managing director and CEO of IDLC Finance PLC, said, “These recognitions from Euromoney reinforce our long-standing commitment to innovation, market leadership and client-centric execution. As Bangladesh’s financial sector continues to evolve, our focus remains on creating sophisticated capital market solutions that enable businesses to grow sustainably while contributing to the long-term development of the country’s financial ecosystem.”
The Best Islamic Project Finance Deal award recognises the innovative structure of the Tk 1.88 billion Green Islamic Syndicated Financing arranged for Akij Bakers Limited.
The transaction combined Shariah-compliant financing with Bangladesh Bank’s Green Refinancing framework, demonstrating how Islamic and green financing solutions can support sustainable industrial expansion.
Speaking on the achievement, M Jamal Uddin, group managing director and CEO of IDLC Finance PLC, said, “These recognitions from Euromoney reinforce our long-standing commitment to innovation, market leadership and client-centric execution. As Bangladesh’s financial sector continues to evolve, our focus remains on creating sophisticated capital market solutions that enable businesses to grow sustainably while contributing to the long-term development of the country’s financial ecosystem.”