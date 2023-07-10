JAC photo contest winners awarded

Energypac recently organised a photo contest named ‘Smile with JAC’ for those using JAC vehicles with a view to allow them an opportunity to share the experiences and journeys they complete everyday on the road, said a press release issued by JAC.
After the submission and following jury panel’s decision, the name of the winner of this contest has recently been announced.
An award giving ceremony was held in the capital recently. SM Jashim Uddin, chief business officer, motor vehicle division, Energypac Power Generation Ltd. and other officials were present at the event.
SM Jashim Uddin said on this occasion, “We value our customers and the things that matter to them. We know those plying the roads face many hardships.
“We wanted to create a sense of community among them and foster a stronger connection between JAC and its valued customers through this campaign. This campaign has brought us closer to our customers and helped strengthen our growing relationship.”
The campaign styled as ‘Smile with JAC’ was kicked off on 14 May and it came to an end on 24 June 2023.