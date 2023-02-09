Motion View brought Kieslect calling smart watch to country's market

The slim metal body rectangular shaped smart watch features a 1.78-inch 368*448 pixels Amoled display with Always-on-Display (AOD) feature. The specialty of the display is that it is a split display.
That is, the display of the smart watch can be divided into two parts and used simultaneously. It will provide a clear viewing experience along with very smooth display usage. Even in the sun it is easily visible.
The smart watch comes with 330mAh battery. The battery takes about 2 hours to fully charge. And once fully charged, you will get a backup of 4 to 7 days in normal use, 2.5 to 4.5 days in heavy use. But in battery saver mode it will backup up to 10 days.
The specialty of the smart watch is that when it is connected to the smartphone through Bluetooth, it can be called directly from it, or you can also talk by receiving calls from the phone. That's why the watch has a built-in speaker and microphone. It also has a built-in music player feature. The watch has Bluetooth 5.2 version for making calls without any kind of lag.
Focused on fitness, the Kiselect Calling smart watch has 100 sports modes. It can detect abnormal heart rate. Side can easily monitor sleep quality, oxygen content, respiration and trace. The smart watch has IP-68 grade water resistance so it can be worn while swimming.
Apart from this, the Kieslect Calling smart watch has rotating, music player, AI voice assistant, games, calculator, stopwatch, dynamic UI, weather, password protection, HD audio, message push, sleep monitor and many other new features.
The smart watch is available at all outlets of Motion View, the sole distributor of Kiselect in the country, authorized retail points and online. The products will cost only Tk 6890.
Motion view will provide 12 months of warranty coverage for this product. Motion View, the largest Eco Product importer and Distributor in Bangladesh has the strongest distribution network all over the 64 districts with 33 brand outlets and 2000+ retail coverage.
They hold the leading position in the ecosystem industry of BD. This company is working ahead to distribute smart gadgets of various world-renowned brands like smart-watch, earphones, smart TV, smart home appliances, etc.