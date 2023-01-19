bKash payment at the DITF 2023

Shopping has gathered momentum at the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) as the month-long event has stepped into its third week. Many attractive offers now can be found at the stalls of different brands. Like every year, the number of visitors at the DITF has been increasing as the fair is crossing half way. Besides, shopping has become much easier with digital payment options like bKash at various stalls.

From the capital’s Badda, Anwar Hossain came to the trade fair at Purbachal along with his family on Thursday afternoon. He, a small businessman by profession, said, “We have shifted to a new home, now we are looking for household goods at the fair as various discounts are offered. We are here on a weekday to avoid holiday crowd.”