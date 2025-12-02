Greenherald alumni reunion
A “meet and greet” evening for former students of Greenherald School was recently organised in the capital.
Current and retired teachers, sisters and members of the school administration joined the alumni at the gathering. The institution shared the information in a press release.
According to the release, this year’s theme was “In the harmony of unity, in the light of tradition, towards new horizons of purpose.”
The central theme was presented by the president of the Greenherald alumni network and chairman of United Commercial Bank (UCB), Sharif Zahir.
During the event, emphasis was placed on strengthening connections among alumni, enhancing communication and establishing a mentorship platform to support current students.
Retired teachers and sisters, who have made long-standing contributions to the field of education, were specially honoured at the reunion.
Also present at the programme were the school’s principal, sister Jacqueline L. Gomes and mentor Ronald Cruz.
Other attendees included the senior vice-president of the Greenherald alumni network, Vidhia Amrit Khan, vice-president Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, general secretary barrister Mahin M Rahman, and executive committee members Mahjabeen Hashim, Upama Biswas, Mosiha Ishrat, Kawsar Ahmed and Mir Mosabbir Ali among others.