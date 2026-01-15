Golden Tulip The Grandmark-Dhaka wins World Luxury Awards 2025
Golden Tulip The Grandmark-Dhaka has once again elevated Bangladesh’s hospitality sector onto the global stage by winning the prestigious World Luxury Awards 2025, reports a press release.
Khaled Ur Rahaman, managing director received the landmark achievement in Singapore. The award stands as a testament to world-class service excellence, refined luxury, and sustainable hospitality practices championed.
Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, Khaled Ur Rahaman stated, “We are deeply honoured by this global recognition. The World Luxury Awards 2025 is not merely a trophy, it is a powerful validation of our relentless pursuit of excellence.”
“This achievement belongs to our dedicated team, whose passion defines our service, and to our valued guests, whose trust inspires us every day. It strengthens our resolve to raise the bar even higher and to redefine luxury hospitality in Bangladesh,” he added.
Owned by Compass Hospitality Limited, Golden Tulip The Grandmark-Dhaka has built an enviable portfolio of international recognitions, including the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2023 as Best Eco-Friendly Hotel, and the South Asian Business Excellence Award 2022 as Best City Hotel, reflecting a consistent commitment to quality, innovation, and responsible tourism.