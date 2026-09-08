Daraz 9.9 anniversary sale celebrates 12 years of connecting Bangladesh with unbeatable deals
Flash Sales up to 80 per cent off, brand rush hour exclusives, and free delivery across all 64 districts
Daraz Bangladesh is set to launch its 9.9 Anniversary Sale, marking 12 years of transforming online shopping and expanding e-commerce nationwide, reports a press release.
Running from 8 September at 8:00 pm until 18 September 2026, the campaign brings together exceptional savings, exclusive brand offers and rewarding shopping experiences for customers nationwide.
Designed to celebrate over a decade of growth and accessibility, the campaign features a compelling lineup of offers including Prepayment Vouchers offering up to 12 per cent discount, Mega Deals at unbeatable prices, Flash Sales up to 80 per cent off, and Hot Deals up to 75 per cent off.
Customers can also enjoy site-wide delivery discounts and free delivery on selected products, making online shopping more convenient and affordable across electronics, fashion, FMCG, home appliances, health and beauty, and lifestyle categories.
As Daraz marks its 12th year in Bangladesh, the anniversary also reflects a journey that goes beyond online shopping.
Over the years, Daraz has built a nationwide network connecting customers and businesses through its marketplace and delivery infrastructure, extending access to products across all 64 districts.
From major cities to remote communities, customers across the country can place an order through Daraz and have it delivered to their doorstep, turning distance into less of a barrier and making the experience of discovering, choosing and receiving products part of everyday life.
The 9.9 Anniversary Sale will feature Brand Rush Hour sessions offering exclusive brand discounts during selected time windows. The first session will run from 8:00 pm on 8 September until 2:00 am on 9 September, followed by additional sessions on 11 September.
Dedicated brand events will include Haier Brand Day on 10 September, Unilever Brand Day on 11 September, Oraimo Brand Day on 12 September, Super Brand Fest on 13 September, ICE Brand Day on 14 September, Reckitt Super Brand Day on 16 September, and realme Brand Day on 17 September.
Special events including Pagla Flash Sale on 9 September and Double Discount Hour on 10 and 14 September will also run throughout the campaign.
Continuing its commitment to everyday affordability, Daraz will strengthen its Everyday Low Price (EDLP) offering through the Daraz Choice channel. Customers shopping through Daraz Choice can enjoy benefits such as Buy 3 Get Free Delivery and Buy 5 Get 1 Free Gift with Free Delivery, enabling greater value and savings on everyday essentials.
The 9.9 Anniversary Sale is supported by a strong lineup of partners. Dettol and Unilever have joined as Exclusive Platinum Partners, while Parachute Naturale and Himalaya are participating as Gold Partners.
Godrej, Neocare, and ACI have come on board as Silver Partners, ensuring access to trusted brands across key categories.
A wide range of payment partners will offer additional savings throughout the campaign. bKash users can enjoy discounts of up to Tk 160, while Nagad users can enjoy cashback of up to Tk 200 on Daraz Marketplace and Choice orders.
Credit cardholders and selected prepaid cardholders of Eastern Bank PLC, Midland Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC, Prime Bank PLC, Pubali Bank PLC, and Southeast Bank PLC can enjoy campaign discounts of up to 12 per cent, with a maximum discount of Tk 3,000. Eastern Bank credit cardholders can also enjoy up to Tk 5,000 cashback on EMI transactions.
Marking the celebration, Ben Yi, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "As we celebrate 12 years in Bangladesh, we are grateful to our customers, sellers, brand partners and the wider ecosystem whose trust and support have been integral to our journey. This anniversary is a celebration of how far we have come together, and we remain committed to creating greater value, convenience and opportunities for Bangladesh's growing digital commerce ecosystem."
As the 9.9 Anniversary Sale unfolds, Daraz Bangladesh invites customers nationwide to explore the campaign through the Daraz app and dedicated campaign page, where they can discover daily deals, exclusive brand offers, and exciting reward opportunities.
With more deals, more convenience, and more reasons to shop, this campaign promises one of the most rewarding online shopping experiences of the year. Customers can also stay connected through Daraz Bangladesh's social media channels for the latest campaign updates and highlights.