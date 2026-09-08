Daraz 9.9 anniversary sale celebrates 12 years of connecting Bangladesh with unbeatable deals

Designed to celebrate over a decade of growth and accessibility, the campaign features a compelling lineup of offers including Prepayment Vouchers offering up to 12 per cent discount, Mega Deals at unbeatable prices, Flash Sales up to 80 per cent off, and Hot Deals up to 75 per cent off.

Customers can also enjoy site-wide delivery discounts and free delivery on selected products, making online shopping more convenient and affordable across electronics, fashion, FMCG, home appliances, health and beauty, and lifestyle categories.

As Daraz marks its 12th year in Bangladesh, the anniversary also reflects a journey that goes beyond online shopping.

Over the years, Daraz has built a nationwide network connecting customers and businesses through its marketplace and delivery infrastructure, extending access to products across all 64 districts.

From major cities to remote communities, customers across the country can place an order through Daraz and have it delivered to their doorstep, turning distance into less of a barrier and making the experience of discovering, choosing and receiving products part of everyday life.