Air Astra welcomes first brand-new ATR72-600 aircraft

The aircraft is powered by latest Pratt & Whitney PW127XT engines - the most efficient and reliable turboprop engines, and the cabin is fitted with 72 Geven Neo Prestige seats for superior comfort in the domestic network of Bangladesh.

The event was graced by the presence of the Chargé d’Affaires of French Embassy Dhaka, Frédéric Inza, who lauded the airline''s expansion with the best-selling, French-built turboprop aircraft for regional operations around the world.

Imran Asif, CEO of Air Astra, thanked the employees and the government regulators for their outstanding support driving the airline''s growth. To close the event, an acoustic live performance of the classic song "Abaar Elo Je Shondha" by Shuvo (from D Rockstar) had everyone present singing to celebrate the occasion.