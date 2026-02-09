itel introduces CITY 200 with slim design and smart AI features

itel, the global technology empowerment brand, has launched its latest smartphone, the itel CITY 200, in Bangladesh reports a press release.

The new device targets young users looking for modern design, smart features and reliable performance at budget-friendly prices.

The itel CITY 200 features a 7.45mm slim unibody design with a metallic finish, offering a lightweight and comfortable grip.

It comes with a 6.78-inch punch-hole display and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth scrolling and better responsiveness for gaming, social media, and video streaming.

The display supports up to 700 nits brightness, ensuring clear visibility outdoors.