itel introduces CITY 200 with slim design and smart AI features
itel, the global technology empowerment brand, has launched its latest smartphone, the itel CITY 200, in Bangladesh reports a press release.
The new device targets young users looking for modern design, smart features and reliable performance at budget-friendly prices.
The itel CITY 200 features a 7.45mm slim unibody design with a metallic finish, offering a lightweight and comfortable grip.
It comes with a 6.78-inch punch-hole display and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth scrolling and better responsiveness for gaming, social media, and video streaming.
The display supports up to 700 nits brightness, ensuring clear visibility outdoors.
Built for durability, the smartphone offers IP65 splash protection and a military-grade build, protecting it from dust, splashes, and everyday drops.
itel also provides a 4-year fluency guarantee, ensuring stable long-term performance. The device includes 128GB storage with up to 12GB RAM (6GB + 6GB virtual RAM).
The CITY 200 is powered by a 5200mAh battery for all-day usage and supports 18W fast charging.
It also introduces “Sola,” itel’s AI voice assistant, powered by the Deepseek model, allowing users to complete daily tasks through voice commands.
Another key feature is Free UltraLink Call 2.0, which enables free calls within a 1-kilometer range without cellular networks.
With the launch of the CITY 200, itel continues its commitment to making advanced smartphone technology accessible to users across Bangladesh.
Users who are interested in learning more about the itel CITY 200 and other itel products can visit the official website at http://www.itel-life.com/.