Samsung offers up to Tk 28,000 cashback on S Series smartphones

Samsung is offering an amazing cashback deal on S Series smartphones.
The customers will enjoy cashback up to Tk 28,000 for the devices of S Series, reads a press release.
The offer will remain effective till the stock lasts.
As per the campaign, the customers can avail Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at Tk 79,999 after a cashback offer of Tk 10,000. The customers can get cashback up to Tk 28,000 on Galaxy S22 Ultra at Tk 159,999 and Galaxy S22+ at Tk 129,999 after a cashback of Tk 19,000.
Contact your nearest Samsung store for more information on the deal.