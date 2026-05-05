Emirates restores 96 per cent of its global network via Dubai

Emirates is marking a near-full return to operations, with 96 per cent of its global network now restored, following a period of disruption. In the past weeks, the airline has progressively resumed services across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.

Today the airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing 75% of pre-disruption capacity. The airline is offering more flights, more seats and more options each day while reaffirming Dubai's position as a vital hub through which global travel moves.