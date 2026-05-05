Emirates restores 96 per cent of its global network via Dubai
Emirates is marking a near-full return to operations, with 96 per cent of its global network now restored, following a period of disruption. In the past weeks, the airline has progressively resumed services across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.
Today the airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing 75% of pre-disruption capacity. The airline is offering more flights, more seats and more options each day while reaffirming Dubai's position as a vital hub through which global travel moves.
Even as it operated with a reduced schedule, Emirates carried 4.7 million passengers (1 March and 30 April 2026) during the disruption.
Emirates is giving customers more reasons to travel with confidence with flexible rebooking, Dubai Connect stopover experiences and enhanced Skywards benefits.
Customers booked from 2 April will enjoy added flexibility, with one free date change included across all cabin classes. Customers who have booked with Emirates can also hold a fare for 24 hours free of charge.
For customers with extended transit times in Dubai from 6 to 26 hours, Emirates'' Dubai Connect programme turns a long layover into a comfortable stopover, courtesy of the airline. Eligible customers will enjoy complimentary hotel accommodation at a 4 or 5-star property, airport transfers, meals, and, where required, a UAE entry visa.
From 1 May to 31 August 2026, Emirates Skywards (frequent flyer program of Emirates and flydubai) members can enjoy accelerated access to the programme's premium tiers through reduced tier requirements and Bonus Tier Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.
Emirates currently operates 3 daily flights to Dhaka, ensuring reliable and consistent connectivity for customers traveling to/from Bangladesh.