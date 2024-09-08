Probashi Kallyan Bank starts to bring remittance
Probashi Kallyan Bank (PKB) and City Bank Plc signed an important agreement at the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment yesterday, Saturday.
Under this, the workers who have gone abroad with loans taken from PKB will now be able to send their remittances to PKB by using City Bank as a vehicle, and then withdraw the money as cash from the branches of PKB.
That way, they will also be able to repay their loan instalments at PKB more easily.
The project in its second phase will see the workers sending their remittances directly to PKB through City Bank’s partner exchange companies abroad.
The agreement signing ceremony was chaired by Asif Nazrul, Advisor, Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment. Md. Mazibur Rahman, Managing Director, Probashi Kallyan Bank and Mr. Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO, City Bank Plc singed the agreement. Also present was Md. Ruhul Amin, Chairman of PKB and Secretary of the ministry among others.