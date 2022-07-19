Realme launches 3 new devices

Technology brand Realme has launched three new devices - Realme 9 Pro+, 9 Pro and Pad Mini - in a launching event held on Tuesday.

Both Realme 9 Pro+ and 9 Pro is available in 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM and in two colours - aurora green and sunrise blue. Realme 9 Pro+ is priced at Tk 39990+ VAT while Realme 9 Pro can be purchased for Tk 31990 + VAT.

Both phones are the latest from the 9 pro 5G series and will be available in Daraz on the 20 July, 3:00pm during flash sale at a special price.