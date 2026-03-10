Otithi introduces ‘Travel Now, Pay Later’ Eid Offer with 0pc EMI
This Eid, step away from routine and create unforgettable memories across Bangladesh’s top destinations.
Otithi now lets travelers book their holidays and pay later with 0 per cent EMI for up to three months using selected bank cards, reports a press release.
To learn more about the packages or make a booking, visit https://otithi.brac.net/microsite/our-packages.
Travelers can also call +8809610800700 or WhatsApp +8801332550542.
The offer is valid for cardholders of BRAC Bank PLC, United Commercial Bank PLC, and Eastern Bank PLC, allowing them to enjoy 0 per cent EMI for up to three months on any Otithi travel package.
Travelers must book by 31 March 2026 to avail the 0 per cent EMI facility and secure their preferred Eid package.
Otithi’s curated Eid getaways cover six destinations across Bangladesh: Sundarbans, Sylhet, Sreemangal, Madhupur, Rajshahi, and North Bengal.
Travelers can explore the mangrove forests of Sundarbans, scenic tea gardens in Sreemangal, the natural beauty of Sylhet, the cultural heritage of North Bengal and Rajshahi and the rustic charm of Madhupur with traditional Mandi cuisine.
Each package is designed to provide full-board experiences, ensuring comfort and convenience while offering opportunities to safely explore local culture, heritage and natural beauty.
Travelers can celebrate Eid with friends or family and enjoy meaningful, memorable experiences.