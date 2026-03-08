B-Trac’s ‘Yes Parking’ brings smart parking to Bangladesh military museum

Yes Parking is designed to provide users with a seamless, technology-driven way to locate, reserve and pay for parking within the museum premises.

With easy navigation and real-time updates, the app ensures smooth and efficient parking experience for visitors, reducing congestion and improving accessibility.

Apart from museum visitors, nearby commuters can also park their vehicles at the facility by paying the applicable charges.

Required parking lots can be prebooked using the “Yes Parking” app which is available both a google play store and apple app store.

However, on spot Yes Parking Agents are also available to assist the walk-in guests who don’t have the app installed in their smart phone.