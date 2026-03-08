B-Trac’s ‘Yes Parking’ brings smart parking to Bangladesh military museum
Yes Parking, a digital parking platform offered by B-Trac Solutions Limited, has officially started operations at the Bangladesh Military Museum under a strategic partnership with the museum authorities, reports a press release.
The platform enables the museum’s parking facility to operate through a modern, app-based solution for organised online booking and efficient parking management.
Yes Parking is designed to provide users with a seamless, technology-driven way to locate, reserve and pay for parking within the museum premises.
With easy navigation and real-time updates, the app ensures smooth and efficient parking experience for visitors, reducing congestion and improving accessibility.
Apart from museum visitors, nearby commuters can also park their vehicles at the facility by paying the applicable charges.
Required parking lots can be prebooked using the “Yes Parking” app which is available both a google play store and apple app store.
However, on spot Yes Parking Agents are also available to assist the walk-in guests who don’t have the app installed in their smart phone.
Operating hours of the facility within the museum area are set from 8:30 am to 10:00 pm from Thursday to Tuesday, while Friday services run from 2:30 pm to 10:00 pm, and weekly holidays are observed on Wednesdays.
Parking charges have been set at Tk 30 for bikes, Tk 50 for cars and Tk 100 for MPV, SUV and other vehicles.
B-Trac Solutions Chief Executive Officer M Tanvir Siddique said, ‘Digital solutions like Yes Parking empower visitors with convenience and efficiency. Our app ensures a smooth parking experience for the visitors, extends the parking facility for the surrounding commuters, and brings smart management to one of Dhaka’s most prominent cultural venues. This initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to improve daily experiences for citizens.’
With its launch at the Bangladesh Military Museum, the Yes Parking app reinforces B-Trac Solutions’ commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and technology-driven parking solutions across Bangladesh, marking another milestone in the country’s adoption of smart urban services.
