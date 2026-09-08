ACI Properties Ltd and EDOTCO Bangladesh sign MoU to enhance employee housing benefits

ACI Properties Limited and EDOTCO Bangladesh Co Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide EDOTCO employees with enhanced access to residential property and rental support services through Sereno Levande, the flagship brand of ACI Properties Limited, reports a press release.

The MoU was signed at the EDOTCO Bangladesh Corporate Headquarters in Dhaka by Al Batuni Mohammad Sayed Ahmed, country managing director of EDOTCO Bangladesh Co Ltd, and Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, director of ACI Properties Limited, on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the three-year agreement, EDOTCO employees will have support across buying, selling and renting property, including dedicated relationship management, personalised property advisory, complimentary property verification, guided property viewings, priority access to selected listings, and exclusive partner campaigns and offers from Sereno Levande.