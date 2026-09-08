ACI Properties Ltd and EDOTCO Bangladesh sign MoU to enhance employee housing benefits
ACI Properties Limited and EDOTCO Bangladesh Co Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide EDOTCO employees with enhanced access to residential property and rental support services through Sereno Levande, the flagship brand of ACI Properties Limited, reports a press release.
The MoU was signed at the EDOTCO Bangladesh Corporate Headquarters in Dhaka by Al Batuni Mohammad Sayed Ahmed, country managing director of EDOTCO Bangladesh Co Ltd, and Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, director of ACI Properties Limited, on behalf of their respective organisations.
Under the three-year agreement, EDOTCO employees will have support across buying, selling and renting property, including dedicated relationship management, personalised property advisory, complimentary property verification, guided property viewings, priority access to selected listings, and exclusive partner campaigns and offers from Sereno Levande.
Speaking on the partnership, Tanvir Shahriar Rimon said, “We are pleased to partner with EDOTCO to provide its employees with a more trusted, structured and seamless approach to their housing needs. Through this collaboration, we aim to combine access to quality property options with professional advisory and end-to-end support, making the home-finding journey more efficient and convenient. This partnership reflects our commitment to creating meaningful value for corporate communities and bringing our philosophy of Living, Harmonised to life.”
Al Batuni Mohammad Sayed Ahmed, country managing director of EDOTCO Bangladesh said, “Employee wellbeing extends beyond the workplace; it is also about creating a sense of security and peace of mind. A home is an important part of that stability. Through this partnership, we aim to make housing decisions easier for our employees by giving them access to trusted guidance, reliable services and greater convenience. This is another way we are supporting our people and their families beyond the workplace.”
ACI Properties Limited is building an integrated, technology-enabled property services ecosystem designed to bring greater trust, convenience, and professionalism to Bangladesh’s property sector. Through Sereno Levande, the company provides solutions across residential rentals, serviced apartments, property management, property buying and selling, corporate housing, and commercial space solutions.
The signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both organisations, including Rizwan Hamid Quraishi, HR director, from EDOTCO Bangladesh; Nahmida Yesmin Pingky, head of sales programme and demand generation, ACI PLC; Nishat Islam, head of corporate brand strategy and strategic communications, ACI PLC; and Mia Khairuddin, B2B relations manager, ACI Properties Limited.