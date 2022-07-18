OPPO organises global screen protection plan event in Bangladesh

During the offer period, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent on screen replacement of specific models, in addition to favorable pricing on phone repair. Moreover, there are special replacement discounts for the screen, battery, and back cover in OPPO Service Centers, ensuring a relatively lower replacement price overall.
Customers can be assured of the guaranteed quality of the original spare parts used in the repairs and can enjoy free labor costs on professional after-sales service, all in addition to a 90 days warranty on OPPO smartphones.
Liu Feng, head of Brand of OPPO Bangladesh authorised exclusive distributor, said, "Providing exceptional customer service is a top priority for us at OPPO. This event aims to elevate the customer service experience through amazing offers and utmost quality, through an array of discounts and facilities."