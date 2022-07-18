OPPO organises global screen protection plan event in Bangladesh

OPPO has come up with the global screen protection plan event, offering exciting service discounts to its customers in addition to free after-sales services and many other attractions.

The two-month long event started on 30 June 2022 and will continue till 30 August 2022. During the event in Bangladesh, customers can visit any of the 22 customer service centers, 12 touch points and authorisation centers, and 34 service outlets to avail of these offers.