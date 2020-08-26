Alamgir Hossain promoted to DMD of Bank Asia

Bank Asia Ltd has recently promoted Alamgir Hossain as the deputy managing director of the bank, says a press release.
Prior to his promotion, Alamgir was a senior executive vice president and head of the bank's principal office branch.
Alamgir Hossain started his banking career with Eastern Bank Limited in 1997 and joined Bank Asia Ltd as assistant vice president in 2005.
During his last 15 years’ journey with Bank Asia Ltd, he has served at major branches of the bank including Mohakhali, MCB Banani, MCB Dilkusha and principal office.
As recognition of his contribution in business development of the bank, he received “The Service Excellence Awards” for 6 years consecutively between 2014 and 2019, the press release adds.
Alamgir completed his post-graduation in English from the University of Dhaka.