Amazon acquires podcast platform Wondery to take on Spotify

To take on Swedish music streaming giant Spotify, Amazon has acquired podcast publisher Wondery, one of the last major independent podcast networks, for an undisclosed sum.

An earlier Wall Street Journal report suggested that Wondery's value was at least $300 million.

According to Amazon, the deal is yet to be finalised and nothing is changing for the listeners. Wondery would be part of Amazon Music, which launched podcast support in September.

"Amazon Music launched podcasts in September 2020, and together with Wondery, we hope to accelerate the growth and evolution of podcasts by bringing creators, hosts, and immersive experiences to even more listeners across the globe, just as we do with music," Amazon said in a statement late on Wednesday.