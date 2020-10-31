Amazon sees pandemic boosting holiday sales

Amazon's response now includes an estimated $4 billion in costs related to COVID-19 this holiday, up from $2.5 billion last quarter. It is testing employees for the virus and getting protective gear for new hires. It also is working less productively because of social distancing at its warehouses, which accounts for a big part of its pandemic expense, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said on a call with reporters.

Amazon forecast operating profit to be between $1.0 billion and $4.5 billion, short of $5.8 billion analysts were looking for, according to research firm FactSet.

Competition this holiday remains fierce for the company in retail - and in the cloud. A traditional bright spot, cloud computing division Amazon Web Services (AWS) is dueling with smaller rival Microsoft Corp for business with a big potential during the pandemic, from remote work to cloud-based gaming.

In the just-ended third quarter, AWS sales grew 29 per cent, while Microsoft reported a 48 per cent rise in revenue for its Azure cloud.

'TIGHT ON CAPACITY'

Still, Amazon's sales are shaping up to hit a record level. Jeff Bezos, Amazon's chief executive and richest person in the world, said in a press release, "We’re seeing more customers than ever shopping early for their holiday gifts, which is just one of the signs that this is going to be an unprecedented holiday season."

The company reported that customers in its loyalty club Prime were shopping more often, renewing their membership at higher rates and, internationally, turning to Amazon much more for video entertainment. Merchants also expanded their budgets for advertising on Amazon in the third quarter versus a contraction during the pandemic's spring peak.

The question for some analysts has been whether Amazon's consumer division can keep up with still-growing purchases during the pandemic.