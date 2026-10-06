BAT Bangladesh appoints Momshad Ali Khan as head of corporate & regulatory affairs
BAT Bangladesh PLC. has appointed Momshad Ali Khan as its head of corporate & regulatory affairs, effective 1 October 2026.
Momshad brings more than two decades of experience across corporate affairs, government relations, regulatory strategy, stakeholder engagement and strategic communications.
Before joining BAT Bangladesh, he served as Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at Coca-Cola Bangladesh, where he was also a member of the Bangladesh Leadership Team. Prior to that, he held the position of Head of Corporate and Fiscal Affairs at JT International Bangladesh. Earlier in his career, Momshad spent more than a decade at Chevron Bangladesh, building extensive experience in the corporate affairs space.