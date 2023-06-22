Musk and Zuckerberg call out each other for cage fight

Tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are in a fierce business rivalry that has spilt over into a playground spat, with the two men offering to fight each other in a cage.

Months after Musk took over Twitter, Zuckerberg's Meta hinted it was planning to launch its own text-based social media platform -- essentially a direct rival.

Musk has trolled Zuckerberg ever since with messages on Twitter, telling his fans this week: "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

Zuckerberg, who has followed the trend of tech bosses getting buff and posting martial arts videos, responded on Wednesday on his Instagram Stories with a screenshot of the message and a response: "Send me location."