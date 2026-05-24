Which restaurants are offering 30pc off on foodpanda!

foodpanda has launched its new campaign, “Make Your Life Delicious”, running from 20th May to 11th June, bringing customers a wide range of savings across popular restaurants, reports a press release.

As part of the campaign, the favourite promo code DEALNAO has been upgraded. Instead of a fixed Tk 150 discount, it now offers a flat 30 per cent off on eligible orders, subject to a minimum order value (T& C applied). This means the more you plan your order, the higher the savings you unlock.