Which restaurants are offering 30pc off on foodpanda!
foodpanda has launched its new campaign, “Make Your Life Delicious”, running from 20th May to 11th June, bringing customers a wide range of savings across popular restaurants, reports a press release.
As part of the campaign, the favourite promo code DEALNAO has been upgraded. Instead of a fixed Tk 150 discount, it now offers a flat 30 per cent off on eligible orders, subject to a minimum order value (T& C applied). This means the more you plan your order, the higher the savings you unlock.
So before placing your next order, just keep the minimum order value in mind and turn everyday cravings into smarter, more rewarding meals.
Tk 165 off on minimum spend Tk 550
Tk 135 off on minimum spend Tk 450
Tk 105 off on minimum spend Tk 350
Chillox
Also enjoy 10 per cent off on selected combo
Burger xpress
Pizza Burg
Smashed Burgers
Secret Recipe
Cooper’s
Chatime
For pandapro users, the experience gets even better, with added value through exclusive deals and benefits, including unlimited free delivery on orders above a minimum spend.
The idea is simple: a bit of smart ordering goes a long way. Instead of endlessly scrolling, customers can make quicker, more informed choices, selecting from participating restaurants and building orders that actually maximise value and satisfaction in one go.