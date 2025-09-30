Xiaomi Bangladesh lights up with REDMI 15 Power Night
It was a night of unstoppable energy, dazzling lights, and vibrant creativity as Xiaomi Bangladesh hosted REDMI15 Power Night, a special gathering of influencers, content creators, tech enthusiasts, and fans. The evening was designed to reflect the spirit of the newly launched REDMI 15, a device built on endless battery life and Snapdragon power, bringing together people who thrive on innovation, performance, and nonstop inspiration.
Carrying the theme “REDMI 15: Endless Battery. Snapdragon Power”, the program offered guests an immersive experience that showcased how Xiaomi’s products empower users across every moment of their lives, whether at home, on the road, or in day-to-day adventures.
The evening, hosted by popular personality Rafsan Shabab, featured energetic performances by Pritom hasan and Xefer, adding music and entertainment to the vibrant showcase. The event also drew the presence of notable influencers including Salman Mohammad Muqtadir, Tasrif Khan, Masha, Parsha, Sarika Saba, Sam Zone, and Tushar (ATC), Wahid (Tech to the Point – TTP), Sohag Mia (Sohag 360) and many more making it a night of nonstop energy and creative connections.
Xiaomi Bangladesh’s Country Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury and Deputy Country Manager Luther Liu addressed the gathering, reaffirming the company’s dedication to user-oriented products, innovation, and strong after-sales service.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, “REDMI15 Power Night was all about celebrating nonstop energy, creativity, and the spirit of our community. Just like the REDMI 15, which is built to keep up with life’s brightest and busiest moments, this night was about power, passion, and unforgettable experiences.”
Xiaomi has recently launched the REDMI 15 in Bangladesh, featuring a massive 7000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging, making it one of the longest-lasting smartphones in the market and a perfect travel companion. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 for smooth and efficient performance, the device sports a large 6.9-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and adaptive brightness for an enhanced viewing experience.
It comes equipped with an AI-powered 50MP dual camera and an 8MP front camera for high-quality photos and selfies, while AI face unlock, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP64 rating ensure security and durability against dust and splashes.
Price of Xiaomi REDMI 15 128GB + 6GB and 256GB + 8GB variant priced at 17,999 BDT and 20,999 BDT respectively.