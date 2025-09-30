Xiaomi Bangladesh lights up with REDMI 15 Power Night

Carrying the theme “REDMI 15: Endless Battery. Snapdragon Power”, the program offered guests an immersive experience that showcased how Xiaomi’s products empower users across every moment of their lives, whether at home, on the road, or in day-to-day adventures.

The evening, hosted by popular personality Rafsan Shabab, featured energetic performances by Pritom hasan and Xefer, adding music and entertainment to the vibrant showcase. The event also drew the presence of notable influencers including Salman Mohammad Muqtadir, Tasrif Khan, Masha, Parsha, Sarika Saba, Sam Zone, and Tushar (ATC), Wahid (Tech to the Point – TTP), Sohag Mia (Sohag 360) and many more making it a night of nonstop energy and creative connections.