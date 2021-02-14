Berger brings antimicrobial coatings to check infection

Berger Paints has launched an antimicrobial coatings, namely Magico polyurethane (PU) coating, to thwart the spread of viruses, bacteria and other harmful contaminators in non-porous surfaces.

For the first time in Bangladesh, SBL Specialty Coatings Pvt. Ltd of Berger Group made this silver ion technology to use in industrial and decorative coating segment, according to a press release.

This coating can be applied on various substrates such as Aluminum, MS, Stainless Steel, TIN, GI, Plastics, Wood, MDF, FRP, Glass, Copper, and Plated substrates.

Magico PU coating comes in both glossy and matt finishes and can be applied as a topcoat over any conventional coating (Epoxy, Stoving, PU and other suitable paint).