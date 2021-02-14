Berger brings antimicrobial coatings to check infection

Berger Paints has launched an antimicrobial coatings, namely Magico polyurethane (PU) coating, to thwart the spread of viruses, bacteria and other harmful contaminators in non-porous surfaces.
For the first time in Bangladesh, SBL Specialty Coatings Pvt. Ltd of Berger Group made this silver ion technology to use in industrial and decorative coating segment, according to a press release.
This coating can be applied on various substrates such as Aluminum, MS, Stainless Steel, TIN, GI, Plastics, Wood, MDF, FRP, Glass, Copper, and Plated substrates.
Magico PU coating comes in both glossy and matt finishes and can be applied as a topcoat over any conventional coating (Epoxy, Stoving, PU and other suitable paint).
This specially formulated coating will not wear off from the surface easily and will provide long lasting protection from deadly viruses and germs.
The products of Magico PU paints are tested as per the required standards of ASTM E2180 and can kill up to 99.00 per cent germs, such as bacteria, fungus, algae, protozoa viruses and many more.
Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager, sales and marketing, BPBL said, “The coronavirus pandemic has created new normal situation for us. We have been constantly in search of preventive measures to thwart the threat posed by this deadly virus.”
Besides, Magico Antimicrobial PU Paint has been certified by internationally renowned certifying bodies for its efficacy against viruses and germs on non-porous surfaces.