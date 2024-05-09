Startup Bangladesh signs with Asiatic Mindshare and Windmill for Startup Summit

Startup Bangladesh in collaboration with Asiatic Mindshare Ltd and Windmill Advertising Ltd has announced the signing of an agreement for the upcoming Bangladesh Startup Summit scheduled to take place on 27-28 July 2024.



Startup Bangladesh intends to host 'Bangladesh Startup Summit', aiming to bring together startups, enterprises, venture capitalists, angel investors, regulators, think tanks and experts from various countries. This summit will bring international stakeholders on board to help understand the macro trends and market realities that can help startups to leverage opportunities in global markets.

In addition, this will also help the international stakeholders to realize the potential of the booming startup ecosystem in Bangladesh through various activities such as seminars, startup pitching, networking events etc. With the theme 'Smart Bangladesh Endless Possiblities', this two-day event will undercore a commitment to an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem, envisioning a Smart Bangladesh where technology empowers all citizens.