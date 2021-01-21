Beximco Pharma to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday announced that it had signed agreement (binding commitment) to acquire a majority shareholding (54.6 per cent) in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited (Sanofi Bangladesh), a concern of French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi with global sales in excess of Euro 36 billion in 2019.

Sanofi Group currently holds 54.6 per cent shares in the paid-up capital of Sanofi Bangladesh, said a press release.

The remaining shares are held by the government of Bangladesh represented by the Ministry of Industries (approx. 25.36 per cent) and Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporations (approx.19.96 per cent).

The proposed acquisition is subject to Bangladesh government clearance (including necessary approval of the Transaction by the Foreign Exchange Investment Department and Bangladesh Bank) and completion of a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement. It is anticipated that the acquisition would be completed within the next 3 to 9 months.