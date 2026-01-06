Banglalink secures ISO recertification upholding Global Information Security Standards

Banglalink, the country's innovative digital operator, has successfully earned the ISO recertification, reaffirming its strong commitment to maintaining the highest global standards of information security and data protection.

ISO 27001:2022 is the world's leading international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This recertification underscores Banglalink's ongoing commitment to safeguarding customer data, enhancing security controls, and ensuring compliance with global best practices.