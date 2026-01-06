Banglalink secures ISO recertification upholding Global Information Security Standards
Banglalink, the country's innovative digital operator, has successfully earned the ISO recertification, reaffirming its strong commitment to maintaining the highest global standards of information security and data protection.
ISO 27001:2022 is the world's leading international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This recertification underscores Banglalink's ongoing commitment to safeguarding customer data, enhancing security controls, and ensuring compliance with global best practices.
As part of the recertification process, Banglalink underwent a rigorous audit of its operations, policies, and organizational resilience by an accredited certification body. The assessment reviewed the company's security governance, risk management processes, access control mechanisms, asset and vendor management practices, business continuity planning, and operational security controls.
The successful recertification reflects the organization’s robust security framework and the dedication of its teams in upholding a resilient security posture.
Banglalink’s information security program is supported by cross-functional teams working across technology, operations, risk, and governance functions. This coordinated approach plays a central role in identifying risks, strengthening controls, and ensuring that security practices remain aligned with evolving regulatory and industry requirements.
“The ISO recertification reinforces our commitment to keeping customers’ information safe and ensuring the digital services people rely on every day remain secure and dependable. It reflects our continued focus on protecting customer data to the highest standards while strengthening the resilience of our operations. As digital services become increasingly central to daily life, we will continue to enhance our security practices so customers can use our services with confidence and peace of mind,” said Huseyin Turker, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Banglalink.
Banglalink continues to invest in advanced security technologies, employee awareness programs, and continuous improvement initiatives to ensure a secure digital environment for all stakeholders. As part of its forward-looking strategy, the operator remains committed to strengthening cybersecurity measures, enhancing compliance frameworks, and building digital resilience to address evolving security challenges in the telecommunications industry.