Corporate

BGMEA donates high flow nasal cannulas to DNCC Covid-19 Hospital

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) donated emergency Covid-19 medical equipment and face masks to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital on Tuesday, UNB reports.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan handed over 15 German-made high flow nasal cannula with BiPAP and 50,000 masks to DNCC mayor Md. Atiqul Islam at a programme held at the hospital.

Advertisement

Faruque Hassan said as part of social responsibility BGMEA has stepped into extend its support to the people in need during this difficult time of Covid-19 pandemic.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic BGMEA earlier had donated face masks to front-liners including doctors, nurses, hospital workers, law enforcement agencies, journalists and many other emergency service providers.

Advertisement

BGMEA vice president Md. Shahidullah Azim, vice president (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, directors Md. Mohiuddin Rubel, Rajiv Chowdhury and director of DNCC Covid-19 Hospital brigadier general AKM Nasiruddin were present at the handover ceremony.

Read more from Corporate
Advertisement