BGMEA donates high flow nasal cannulas to DNCC Covid-19 Hospital

Faruque Hassan said as part of social responsibility BGMEA has stepped into extend its support to the people in need during this difficult time of Covid-19 pandemic.
In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic BGMEA earlier had donated face masks to front-liners including doctors, nurses, hospital workers, law enforcement agencies, journalists and many other emergency service providers.
BGMEA vice president Md. Shahidullah Azim, vice president (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, directors Md. Mohiuddin Rubel, Rajiv Chowdhury and director of DNCC Covid-19 Hospital brigadier general AKM Nasiruddin were present at the handover ceremony.