bKash offers 15pc cashback on games and rides at Toggi World

In next step, they can complete payment by entering number, OTP and PIN. They also can make payment easily by scanning QR code from bKash app or typing merchant number while purchasing games or rides directly.
The country’s largest indoor theme park Toggi World has been set up in capital’s Bashundhara City Shopping Mall to offer entertainment to the people of all ages especially children and youths.
The park includes popular and exciting technology-based games and rides such as Laser Tag, Paint Ball, Hologate, Gyro VR, Hado and many more.