Corporate

bKash offers 15pc cashback on games and rides at Toggi World

Staff Correspondent
default-image

bKash has brought 15 per cent instant cashback for the games and rides lovers at country’s biggest theme park ‘Toggi World’. They can enjoy the cashback offer till 16 July 2022 in all the exciting games and rides like arcade, virtual and augmented games, bowling, racing and war games.

A customer can avail the cashback offer once in a month and can make payment using app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway. To avail games and rides from Toggi World website, fun lovers need to select the desired games or rides and click bKash from payment gateway.

In next step, they can complete payment by entering number, OTP and PIN. They also can make payment easily by scanning QR code from bKash app or typing merchant number while purchasing games or rides directly.

The country’s largest indoor theme park Toggi World has been set up in capital’s Bashundhara City Shopping Mall to offer entertainment to the people of all ages especially children and youths.

The park includes popular and exciting technology-based games and rides such as Laser Tag, Paint Ball, Hologate, Gyro VR, Hado and many more.

Read more from Corporate
Post Comment