bKash offers 15pc cashback on games and rides at Toggi World

bKash has brought 15 per cent instant cashback for the games and rides lovers at country’s biggest theme park ‘Toggi World’. They can enjoy the cashback offer till 16 July 2022 in all the exciting games and rides like arcade, virtual and augmented games, bowling, racing and war games.

A customer can avail the cashback offer once in a month and can make payment using app, USSD code *247# and payment gateway. To avail games and rides from Toggi World website, fun lovers need to select the desired games or rides and click bKash from payment gateway.