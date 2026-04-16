LG Electronics showcases innovation and growth strategy for Asia at LG InnoFest 2026 APAC

LG is expanding its laundry portfolio with a full WashTower™ lineup, including a new 25-inch model tailored for Asian homes, alongside existing 24-inch and 27-inch versions. Designed for space efficiency and everyday convenience, the lineup reflects LG’s deep understanding of diverse housing environments across Asia.

New top-load washer models further enhance fabric care and performance, powered by Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) technology that optimises wash motions based on fabric type and soil level, while TurboWash™ 3D completes a full cycle in under 30 minutes. In addition, an automatic dispenser measures and dispenses detergent for each load, reducing the need for frequent refills.

The new LG WashCombo™ further strengthens LG’s drying solutions as an all‑in‑one model, delivering stable and effective drying through LG’s Inverter HeatPump™ technology. The improved energy efficiency reflects the strong focus on electricity costs among Asian consumers, while an expanded standalone dryer lineup offers a broader range of high‑efficiency options.