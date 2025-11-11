realme C85 Pro launched with highest water-resistance

realme, the youth-favorite smartphone brand, launched its much-anticipated realme C85 Pro in Bangladesh. Labeled as the ‘segment’s brightest and most water-resistant phone,’ the device builds on the incredible legacy of the realme C75, the category's first official waterproof smartphone, reports a press release.

The biggest highlight of the realme C85 Pro is its industry-leading IP69 Pro waterproof rating, making it capable of surviving underwater submersion for up to 60 days. Whether facing heavy rain, accidental spills, or outdoor adventures, users can stay worry-free knowing their device is built to withstand even the harshest conditions.