realme C85 Pro launched with highest water-resistance
It can survive underwater for 60 days!
realme, the youth-favorite smartphone brand, launched its much-anticipated realme C85 Pro in Bangladesh. Labeled as the ‘segment’s brightest and most water-resistant phone,’ the device builds on the incredible legacy of the realme C75, the category's first official waterproof smartphone, reports a press release.
The biggest highlight of the realme C85 Pro is its industry-leading IP69 Pro waterproof rating, making it capable of surviving underwater submersion for up to 60 days. Whether facing heavy rain, accidental spills, or outdoor adventures, users can stay worry-free knowing their device is built to withstand even the harshest conditions.
Powering the device is a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, offering exceptional endurance for all-day productivity, gaming, and entertainment. Additionally, the C85 Pro supports 10W reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices on the go — turning the phone into a practical power companion.
The realme C85 Pro doesn’t compromise on performance or style while delivering top-tier durability. It features a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 4000nits of peak brightness, making it the brightest display in the segment, offering ultra-smooth visuals and crystal-clear clarity even under bright sunlight.
Under the hood, the Snapdragon processor ensures seamless performance with intelligent AI optimisation for multitasking, gaming, streaming, photography or outdoor use. Plus, with AI Edit Genie and AI Outdoor Mode, users can edit photos effortlessly.
The realme C85 Pro comes in two stunning color variants – Parrot Purple and Peacock Green. Both reflect elegance, vibrancy, and confidence, paired with a lightweight and premium build that ensures style and comfort in every grip.
The realme C85 Pro is available in three storage variants, the 6GB + 128GB version is priced at Tk 20,999, the 8GB + 128GB version at Tk 22,999, and the 8GB + 256GB version at Tk 24,999 only.