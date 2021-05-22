Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late next year

Planemaker Boeing Company has drawn up preliminary plans for a fresh sprint in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022, industry sources said, in a bid to extend its recovery from overlapping safety and Covid-19 crises.

The plans would lift output beyond an early 2022 target of 31 a month, which the sources said Boeing aims to reach in March.

But implementation will depend on a cocktail of factors including demand, the uncertain capacity of some suppliers and Boeing's success in reducing a surplus of jets already built.

Boeing declined to comment and pointed to its latest guidance. Last month it reaffirmed plans to raise MAX output from an unspecified ‘low’ rate to 31 a month by early 2022.

Shares in the planemaker rose as much as 3.7 per cent in early trading, outpacing a slightly firmer the US market.