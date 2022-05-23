BRAC Bank TARA, Green Delta Insurance to provide complimentary insurance benefits

The digital healthcare package includes a yearly cash coverage on hospitalization of BDT 40,000, special maternity benefit of up to BDT 20,000 at one go, life insurance worth BDT 10,000, OPD benefits, free chats, calls and video counselling with doctors, appointment booking facility with specialist doctors, discount at numerous partner outlets and many more.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking; Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking of BRAC Bank; Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary; and Shubasish Barua, Head of Impact Business and Executive Vice President, Green Delta Insurance Company Limited; Mehruba Reza, Head of Women Banking-TARA & AGAMI; Khadija Mariam, Head of Women Entrepreneur Cell; BRAC Bank and other high officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony held at the bank’s Head Office on May 18, 2022.

Syed Abdul Momen said: “Individuals or entrepreneurs, TARA has a solution for women of all strata of the society. TARA guides the women to plan their financing better, achieve economic freedom and reach the goals that they set for themselves. TARA is not merely a product, it is a solution to realize the potential of every woman.”