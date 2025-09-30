Super Star Solar steals the spotlight at Bangladesh Clean Energy Week 2025
Super Star Renewable Energy Limited (SSREL), known as Super Star Solar, has proven its leadership in Bangladesh’s renewable energy sector, making history with several prestigious wins at the nation’s most anticipated sustainability event, Bangladesh Clean Energy Week 2025, report a press release.
This platform, where government leaders, industry pioneers, investors, and clean-tech innovators come together, became the stage where Super Star Solar’s innovation, commitment, and teamwork truly shone.
They lit up the stage by winning Business Excellence Award as additional managing director Sheikh Tofael Ahmed received this honor for Super Star Solar’s outstanding role in shaping and accelerating the clean energy transition in Bangladesh.
With Bangladesh Sustainability Leadership Award, business head and GM Md Ariful Islam was celebrated for his remarkable vision and leadership in driving sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.
With Hybrid Project Award, manager of project sales Imran Hossain Chanchal and his team were honored for Super Star Solar’s iconic Hybrid Project, recognised as a game-changing initiative that embodies innovation, scalability, and a lasting positive impact on communities and the climate.
And, with Best Marketing Team Award (Team Excellence) Super Star Solar marketing team led by head of marketing Md Hossain Shahnewaz was honored for their creativity, collaboration, and ability to deliver powerful campaigns that drive transformation in the clean energy space.
These achievements reflect not just individual excellence but also the Super Star Solar’s spirit of innovation, teamwork, and passion for a greener tomorrow.
"Every recognition fuels our drive to innovate further, empower communities, and champion sustainability for Bangladesh’s brighter future," said GM and business head Md Ariful Islam.
With these incredible wins, Super Star Solar continues to stand at the forefront of the clean energy revolution—pioneering solutions, inspiring change, and powering the nation’s journey to a net-zero future.
Super Star Renewable Energy Limited (SSREL) is a concern of Super Star Group (SSG), operating for 13 years in the industry with all kinds of solar solutions.
For more details: superstarsolarbd.com