Super Star Solar steals the spotlight at Bangladesh Clean Energy Week 2025

Super Star Renewable Energy Limited (SSREL), known as Super Star Solar, has proven its leadership in Bangladesh’s renewable energy sector, making history with several prestigious wins at the nation’s most anticipated sustainability event, Bangladesh Clean Energy Week 2025, report a press release.

This platform, where government leaders, industry pioneers, investors, and clean-tech innovators come together, became the stage where Super Star Solar’s innovation, commitment, and teamwork truly shone.

They lit up the stage by winning Business Excellence Award as additional managing director Sheikh Tofael Ahmed received this honor for Super Star Solar’s outstanding role in shaping and accelerating the clean energy transition in Bangladesh.