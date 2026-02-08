Md Al Amin, GM of Renaissance Hotel named “Hotelier of the Year 2025”

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is proud to announce that its General Manager, Md Al Amin has been honored with the prestigious “Hotelier of the Year 2025” award at the Bangladesh Travel & Tourism Awards, organised by The Bangladesh Monitor.

This esteemed recognition celebrates exceptional leadership, vision and contribution to the growth of Bangladesh’s hospitality and tourism industry.

The award acknowledges Md Al Amin’s outstanding role in driving service excellence, operational innovation, talent development, and sustainable hospitality practices at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.