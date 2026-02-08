Md Al Amin, GM of Renaissance Hotel named “Hotelier of the Year 2025”
Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is proud to announce that its General Manager, Md Al Amin has been honored with the prestigious “Hotelier of the Year 2025” award at the Bangladesh Travel & Tourism Awards, organised by The Bangladesh Monitor.
This esteemed recognition celebrates exceptional leadership, vision and contribution to the growth of Bangladesh’s hospitality and tourism industry.
The award acknowledges Md Al Amin’s outstanding role in driving service excellence, operational innovation, talent development, and sustainable hospitality practices at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.
Under his leadership, the hotel has achieved remarkable milestones, strengthening its position as a benchmark for luxury hospitality while consistently promoting Bangladeshi warmth, culture, and professionalism on an international platform.
Speaking on the achievement, Al Amin said, “This honor is deeply meaningful to me. I dedicate this award to my incredible team; whose passion and commitment make excellence possible every day. I am grateful to The Bangladesh Monitor for recognising our collective efforts and to the hospitality community of Bangladesh for its continued inspiration.”
The Bangladesh Travel & Tourism Awards, organised annually by The Bangladesh Monitor, is one of the country’s most respected industry platforms, recognising outstanding individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the advancement of tourism and hospitality in Bangladesh.
Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel extends its heartfelt congratulations to Md Al Amin on this remarkable achievement, which not only highlights individual excellence but also reflects the growing strength and global potential of Bangladeshi leadership in the hospitality sector.