City Bank card holders to get discount on Dhaka-Male return ticket

This package includes 3 days 2 nights’ accommodation in a 3-star beach hotel, complimentary breakfast, return air fare on Maldivian Airlines, return airport to hotel transfer on speed boat.
The offer starts will continue til 31 March. Bookings have to be made 10 days’ prior to departure.
Zafrul Hasan, head of digital financial services of City Bank and Morshedul Alam Chaklader, managing director of Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. High officials of both the organisations were also present at the signing.