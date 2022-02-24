Corporate

City Bank card holders to get discount on Dhaka-Male return ticket

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
City Bank recently signed an agreement with Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd.

Under the agreement, City Bank American Express Credit and Debit card holders will enjoy 10 per cent discount on Dhaka-Male return fare on Maldivian airlines.

Also, they will enjoy a package starting at total Tk 53,000 per person on twin sharing basis.

This package includes 3 days 2 nights’ accommodation in a 3-star beach hotel, complimentary breakfast, return air fare on Maldivian Airlines, return airport to hotel transfer on speed boat.

The offer starts will continue til 31 March. Bookings have to be made 10 days’ prior to departure.

Zafrul Hasan, head of digital financial services of City Bank and Morshedul Alam Chaklader, managing director of Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. High officials of both the organisations were also present at the signing.

