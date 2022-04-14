City Bank holds its Earnings Disclosure Q4 2021

City Bank organised its Earnings Disclosure web cast event based on Q4, 2021 financial performances. The event was held on 13 April over digital platform. Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers and analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event through web platforms.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 5.15 for the period from January to December 2021 against that of BDT 4.09 during the same period last year. The bank also reported BDT 5,494 million consolidated after Tax Profit during the year 2021, which was BDT 4,364 million in the previous year.