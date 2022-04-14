City Bank holds its Earnings Disclosure Q4 2021

The event started with the presentation on recent financial performances of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech by Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, where he briefly discussed the current strategic priorities & the challenge of the bank. After that, the event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns with the management.
The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence and growth. This event is an effort by the bank to boost investor relations and confidence.