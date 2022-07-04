City Bank signs agreement with IFAD Group

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of City Bank and Taskeen Ahmed, Group Deputy Managing Director of IFAD Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Among others, Md. Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking, Mohammad Mahmud Gony, Head of Commercial Banking, Fahria Huque, Head of Citygem Priority Banking, Hasan Uddin Ahmed, Head of Citygem Priority Banking of City Bank and the high officials from both organisations were also present at the event.