Bangladesh’s banking sector launches institutionally governed venture capital platform

The platform launches with approximately 425 crore Bangladeshi taka (US$35 million) in committed capital, and is designed to grow each year as shareholder banks contribute one per cent of their annual net profits — a structure that gives BSIC a recurring, formula-based replenishment mechanism rather than a one-time corpus.

The fund is mandated to invest in seed, late-seed, and Series A-stage companies.

The platform is the product of a sustained policy effort by Bangladesh Bank, which authorised commercial banks to allocate a portion of their net profits into the vehicle and shaped the prudential framework under which BSIC will operate.

"Bangladesh's next phase of financial development will require institutions that can support innovation while maintaining discipline, transparency, and accountability," Governor Rahman said in remarks delivered as special guest.

"BSIC represents an important step in mobilising domestic capital for productive, technology-enabled enterprises that can contribute to employment, productivity, and financial inclusion."