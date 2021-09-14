Corporate

Commerce ministry to recommend home ministry take action against Evaly

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
An inter-ministerial committee led by the commerce ministry has decided to recommend the home ministry to take action against the country’s e-commerce platform Evaly, which develops a huge gap between its asset and liability.

Md Hafizur Rahman, director general of WTO cell of commerce ministry, confirmed the development to the media following a meeting in the ministry on Tuesday.

He said the commerce ministry will hand over the responsibility to the law enforcement agency since the law has been violated. Before doing so, the commerce minister and the commerce secretary will be informed about the matter.

Hafizur said the central bank has been asked to provide information of 10 e-commerce platforms. Among them, the commerce ministry has received info of a platform.

The information of remaining ones will also come out. The meeting has also discussed the activities of Dhamaka and E-orange, he added.

