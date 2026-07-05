Smartphone prices face fresh pressure as TECNO announces July price cuts
Global component costs and Bangladesh’s changing tax environment are raising concern for handset buyers, while TECNO moves to reduce prices
The smartphone industry is facing growing cost pressures worldwide. Rising prices of semiconductors and memory chips, ongoing supply chain challenges, and global economic uncertainties are making smartphones more expensive across many markets.
Bangladesh is also expected to feel the impact, with industry experts warning that handset prices could increase from July following changes in the country's tax structure.
While much of the industry prepares for higher prices, AI-driven global premium smart ecosystem brand TECNO is taking a different approach, reducing prices on CAMON and POVA series from 1 July to keep advanced technology more accessible for Bangladeshi consumers, reports a press release.
Smartphone prices are rising globally as the cost of key components such as memory chips, processors, motherboards, and batteries continues to increase.
Many manufacturers are now under pressure to either absorb these higher costs or pass them on to consumers. Bangladesh may also see a major impact from July, as a temporary tax concession on legally imported phones is set to expire on 30 June, 2026.
Yet, at a time when costs are rising and brands are under pressure to protect their margins, TECNO is taking a different and bold step. Instead of increasing prices, the brand is reducing the prices of selected models from 1 July.
This move shows TECNO’s focus on supporting Bangladeshi consumers and making advanced smartphone technology more accessible, even during a period when the overall market is becoming more expensive.
Effective 1st July, TECNO is cutting prices across its premium product lineup. The CAMON 50 device, will see significant reductions.
The CAMON 50 (8GB+256GB) previously priced at Tk 38,999 is now available at Tk 36,999 (VAT applicable), while the CAMON 50 (8GB+128GB) previously priced at Tk 34,999 is now available at Tk 31,999 (VAT applicable).
This makes the flagship-level camera experience more accessible for everyone. This offer is valid for a limited time.
While many smartphone brands are preparing for price increases due to rising global costs and local market pressures, TECNO is choosing a different path.
By reducing prices on selected devices, the brand is reinforcing its commitment to making innovative technology more accessible and affordable for Bangladeshi consumers.
As the smartphone market prepares for possible price changes from July, TECNO's decision highlights that it is possible to balance innovation, performance, and value without passing additional costs directly to customers.