Smartphone prices face fresh pressure as TECNO announces July price cuts

The smartphone industry is facing growing cost pressures worldwide. Rising prices of semiconductors and memory chips, ongoing supply chain challenges, and global economic uncertainties are making smartphones more expensive across many markets.

Bangladesh is also expected to feel the impact, with industry experts warning that handset prices could increase from July following changes in the country's tax structure.

While much of the industry prepares for higher prices, AI-driven global premium smart ecosystem brand TECNO is taking a different approach, reducing prices on CAMON and POVA series from 1 July to keep advanced technology more accessible for Bangladeshi consumers, reports a press release.