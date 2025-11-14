Bridging the ESG funding divide: Turning barriers into catalysts for emerging markets

Dun & Bradstreet has released a new report, “ESG Funding in Emerging Markets,” highlighting that emerging economies face an annual shortfall of USD 3.7 trillion in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) finance; funds needed to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. While global ESG investment reaches USD 3 trillion and continues to grow, emerging markets struggle due to inconsistent policies, weak regulations, and limited innovation, despite rising interest from investors worldwide.

Globally, Europe leads ESG funding, raising USD 405 billion in 2023, whereas Africa accounts for less than one percent of global green bond issuances, reflecting not only financial gaps but differences in governance and transparency.