Sustainability Summit 2025 convenes business and policy leaders to accelerate SDG action

Sustainability Summit 2025, presented by AkijBashir Group and powered by SMC Enterprise Limited, returned for its second edition on 12 July, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka, bringing together prominent voices and changemakers from across sectors, reports a press release.

Organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum and Sustainable Brand Initiative and initiated by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, the day-long summit gathered industry experts, business leaders, policymakers, academics, and social entrepreneurs to engage in forward-looking discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions around sustainable business practices.

Themed under “Purpose-Led Progress: Embedding Sustainability in the DNA of Bangladeshi Business,” the initiative featured a dynamic agenda consisting of three keynote sessions, three panel discussions, two insight sessions, and one case study presentation. These sessions explored how sustainability is transforming business models, influencing consumer behaviour, and shaping the strategic vision of forward-thinking organisations.