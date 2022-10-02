MetLife’s 360Health app crosses 300,000 downloads

Within a few months of its launch, MetLife’s 360Heath mobile app has been downloaded by over 3.00,000 users, making it one of the most useful and popular health and fitness apps in Bangladesh.

An array of unique features of 360Health are helping users live a healthier and more fulfilling life, said a press release.

Anyone can download the app for free from Google Play Store to access health awareness and disease prevention tools like BMI (Body Mass Index) calculator, Covid-19 symptom checker, individual health risk assessment, diabetes management, and the option to analyse one’s financial priorities to find suitable financial protection solutions.