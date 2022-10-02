MetLife’s 360Health app crosses 300,000 downloads

Based on specific insurance product subscriptions, MetLife customers can unlock exclusive features like free virtual doctor consultations, special discounts on diagnostic tests, and preferential access to specialists like Cardiologists, Psychologists, Nutritionists, Gynecologists, Gastrologists and General Surgeons.
Customers are also able to use the app to order medicines and other important health management devices online. In addition, customers can get their policy-related information including policy status, policy maturity date and premium due date right from the app.