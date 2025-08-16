REVOO launches ‘REVOO A12-S Win Bangkok’ Campaign

The grand prize winner will enjoy a luxurious three-night, four-day couple’s trip to Bangkok. The second prize winner will receive a brand-new REVOO A11 electric motorcycle, equipped with a 60V 26Ah graphene battery, offering a range of 75–85 km and a top speed of 45 km/h. The third prize winner will take home a REVOO A10, an urban commuter model featuring an 800W motor, a 48V 26Ah battery, a range of 65–75 km, and a top speed of 40 km/h.

Moreover, apart from the lucky draw, each customer buying the A12-S will receive an extra coupon of Tk 3000 for spare parts and service valid till 31 December, 2026, allowing the owners of bikes to maintain the electric bikes at the highest possible standards without an additional burden.

Speaking on the campaign, Vane Ni, Executive Director, REVOO Bangladesh, said, “We believe electric mobility should be practical and rewarding. In addition to offering various exciting rewards, the campaign encourages more eco-friendly and sustainable ways to get around. The ‘A12-S Win Bangkok’ campaign is about the real value we want to bring to our riders – smarter choices, greater savings, and a cleaner future."