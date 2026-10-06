Raidha Collections gets its new CEO
Raidha Collections Ltd, one of the largest sister concerns of Labib Group has got its new chief executive officer (CEO), Shazia Zaheen Alamgir, daughter of Salahuddin Alamgir and Sultana Jahan, chairman and vice chairman of Labib Group. She has been appointed as CEO of Raidha Collections and took charge of her new role, reports a press release.
Shazia Zaheen Alamgir has been associated with the group’s business activities for a long time as group director. During her tenure as Director, she gained experience in the management and business operations of Labib Group.
For her education, she completed her MYP diploma and IB diploma from International School Dhaka (ISD). She subsequently earned her undergraduate degree from Emerson College in Boston, USA, and her postgraduate degree from City St George’s, University of London.
In her new role, Shazia Zaheen Alamgir will lead the overall business operations significantly on EU business and management of Raidha Collections. At the same time, she will work to further advance the company’s business growth and future initiatives.
In her personal life, she is married to Siraajam Munir Khan. Both are associated with City St George’s University of London. Siraajam Munir Khan is the son of Ikram Ahmed Khan, chairman of the Dubai and Hong Kong based Shun Shing Group.
Labib Group and its associates extend their warm congratulations to Shazia Zaheen Alamgir and wish her continued success in her new role.