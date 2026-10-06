Raidha Collections gets its new CEO

Raidha Collections Ltd, one of the largest sister concerns of Labib Group has got its new chief executive officer (CEO), Shazia Zaheen Alamgir, daughter of Salahuddin Alamgir and Sultana Jahan, chairman and vice chairman of Labib Group. She has been appointed as CEO of Raidha Collections and took charge of her new role, reports a press release.

Shazia Zaheen Alamgir has been associated with the group’s business activities for a long time as group director. During her tenure as Director, she gained experience in the management and business operations of Labib Group.