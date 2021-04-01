Daraz brings 'Baishakhi Mela 1428' campaign

Online marketplace Daraz on 31 March begun its Baishakhi Mela campaign with the slogan ‘Jaago Bangali Borshoboroner Anonde’.
The campaign will continue untill 14 April, UNB reports.
Various deals have been offered in multiple categories ranging from fashion, beauty and health to groceries, television and smartphones.
Also, there will be special discounts on the Baisakhi collection like saree, punjabi, and other traditional products.
The campaign offers several attractive deals, including double taka voucher, mega deals, guess and get it free, Tk1428 deals, free shipping, and mega voucher.
In a campaign launching ceremony, Daraz Bangladesh managing director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said, "It (the campaign) will create an opportunity for customers to heighten their shopping experience by grabbing exceptional deals across a vast range of products."
The campaign has been co-sponsored by Bata, Dettol, Lizol, Studiox, Sunsilk, and Xiaomi.