Pan Pacific Sonargaon hosts ‘BON VOYAGE’ buffet to celebrate World Tourism Day

The all-inclusive buffet dinner is priced at BDT 8,500 per person and will be available daily from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

The promotion features an exclusive daily raffle draw where guests stand a chance to win a complimentary couple's air ticket on the Dhaka-Malé-Dhaka route.

Guests can also avail of special offers, including 20 per cent cash discount and a "Dine 4 Pay 1" deal for selected bank cardholders and 20 per cent cashback on payments made via bKash.