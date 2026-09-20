Pan Pacific Sonargaon hosts ‘BON VOYAGE’ buffet to celebrate World Tourism Day
In celebration of World Tourism Day, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka is hosting a special culinary event, "BON VOYAGE - A Taste of the World at Café Bazar," bringing global flavors under one roof.
The 12-day event, running from 16 September to 27 September, features a diverse selection of international cuisines, including Italian, French, Japanese, Chinese, Mexican, Spanish, Indian, Persian and traditional Bangladeshi dishes.
The all-inclusive buffet dinner is priced at BDT 8,500 per person and will be available daily from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM.
The promotion features an exclusive daily raffle draw where guests stand a chance to win a complimentary couple's air ticket on the Dhaka-Malé-Dhaka route.
Guests can also avail of special offers, including 20 per cent cash discount and a "Dine 4 Pay 1" deal for selected bank cardholders and 20 per cent cashback on payments made via bKash.
The promotion is being held in partnership with NCC Bank as the exclusive partner, with Quality Agro serving as the meat partner and US-Bangla Airlines as the airline partner.
The special promotion aims to bring together flavours from all around the world to offer a unique and enjoyable dining experience.